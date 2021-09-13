Beazley’s (BZLYF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beazley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.00.

Get Beazley alerts:

OTCMKTS:BZLYF remained flat at $$5.37 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.84. Beazley has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.