Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,624 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 112,002 shares during the quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond accounts for 0.8% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.38% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY remained flat at $$24.44 during trading on Monday. 52,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,216,067. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBBY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

