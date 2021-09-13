Beefy.Finance Reaches Market Cap of $78.64 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $78.64 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1,092.20 or 0.02464641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00117603 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.31 or 0.00591924 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00018255 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00043932 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

