Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading Down 16.6% Over Last 7 Days

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $118,526.57 and $3,742.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.