BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Major Shareholder Amgen Inc Purchases 165,529 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 165,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $302.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,689.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BGNE traded up $12.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $364.23. 548,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $388.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.57.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 22.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BeiGene by 71.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

