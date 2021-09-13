Bella Protocol (BEL) Trading Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.86 or 0.00004165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $89.47 million and $22.71 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00058900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00153829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00042628 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

