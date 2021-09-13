Bella Protocol Price Reaches $2.13 on Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. Bella Protocol has a total market cap of $102.44 million and $49.19 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.13 or 0.00004714 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00060191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00150513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043129 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

