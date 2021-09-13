Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Market Capitalization Tops $5.15 Million

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002820 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $72,191.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00151944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00737130 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 7,878,436 coins and its circulating supply is 4,044,063 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

