Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Down 1.3%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares fell 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.90. 86,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,155,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

