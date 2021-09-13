Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLI shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 0.71. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,312,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,629 shares of company stock worth $15,637,552 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Tower House Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower House Partners LLP now owns 596,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,547,000 after buying an additional 313,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 5,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 653,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after buying an additional 641,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

