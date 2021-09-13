Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 968,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Berry Global Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Berry Global Group worth $63,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,170,000 after buying an additional 1,421,594 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,679,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 719.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 923,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,678,000 after buying an additional 810,496 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,003,519,000 after acquiring an additional 664,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 216.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,125,000 after acquiring an additional 641,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.27.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

