Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.44% from the company’s previous close.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 37,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,437. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.35.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

