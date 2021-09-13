Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Up to $5.84

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $6.10. Berry shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 2,540 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

The firm has a market cap of $502.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Berry by 44.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry by 1,387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Berry during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

