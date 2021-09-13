Bessemer Securities LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AZPN stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $126.84. 5,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.63.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZPN. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $78,996.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

