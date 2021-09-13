Bessemer Securities LLC Buys 328 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH traded up $12.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $416.22. The stock had a trading volume of 121,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,058. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.64 and a 1-year high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $64,185,327.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,438 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,034 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

