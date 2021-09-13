Bessemer Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 24.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,774,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 22.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $632,645,000 after purchasing an additional 101,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 4,008.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after purchasing an additional 90,382 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in CMC Materials by 32.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

CCMP stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $131.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,536. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.82 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

