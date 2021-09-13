Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.95.

Shares of TMO traded down $15.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $556.87. The stock had a trading volume of 42,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $540.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.80 and a 1-year high of $575.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

