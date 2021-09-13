Bessemer Securities LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,456 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.3% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $538,208,000 after purchasing an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.37. 81,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

