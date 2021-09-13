Bessemer Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Bessemer Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 17.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5,001.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 65,867 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 8.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at $85,000.

BURL stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.48. 14,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.34. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

