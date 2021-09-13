Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,675,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,380,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $607,615,000 after buying an additional 69,450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $556,509,000 after buying an additional 31,933 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,489,000 after buying an additional 39,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,820,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV traded down $5.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $255.02. 5,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,857. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.38 and a 200 day moving average of $231.31.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.11.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

