Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 544 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Bessemer Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $5.77 on Monday, reaching $367.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,598. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.36. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

