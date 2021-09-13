Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 829 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bessemer Securities LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,013 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $16.98 on Monday, hitting $641.96. 65,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,621. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $545.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $617.69.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.