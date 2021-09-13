Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 897 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,462,577,000 after buying an additional 314,841 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after buying an additional 520,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after buying an additional 260,413 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $334.16. The company had a trading volume of 145,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,430. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.87. The stock has a market cap of $352.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

