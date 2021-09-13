BetterBetting Achieves Market Cap of $232.69 Million (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on popular exchanges. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00059706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00154163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00042061 BTC.

BetterBetting Coin Profile

BetterBetting (CRYPTO:BETR) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

