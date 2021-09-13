Betterment LLC Buys 701,178 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Betterment LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,475,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,178 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned 0.84% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $746,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,056,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,460,000 after buying an additional 429,368 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,258,000 after buying an additional 1,085,569 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,468,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,341,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.04. 47,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,802,439. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.01. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.53.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

