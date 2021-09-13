Betterment LLC Has $39.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $39,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after buying an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,514,000 after buying an additional 200,742 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,076,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after buying an additional 40,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $303.89. 59,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,416. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $214.85 and a 1 year high of $309.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.43.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

