Betterment LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,277,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.7% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned about 2.05% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $1,687,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,815,000 after purchasing an additional 731,578 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,673,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,436,000 after buying an additional 159,241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.90. 144,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,430. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

