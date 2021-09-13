Betterment LLC Purchases 5,774,534 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,774,534 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 15.2% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Betterment LLC owned about 4.34% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $4,475,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 132,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,474. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

