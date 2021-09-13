Betterment LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Betterment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned 9.86% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,411,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $144.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,065. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.09 and a 12-month high of $146.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

