Betterment LLC Sells 501 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Betterment LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South State Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 46,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 294,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,392.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 357,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,841,000 after purchasing an additional 349,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 361,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,347,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $448.64. The stock had a trading volume of 190,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,999. The business has a fifty day moving average of $443.82 and a 200 day moving average of $422.92. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

