Beyond Finance (BYN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $241,706.00

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001689 BTC on major exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $241,706.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beyond Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00080929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.10 or 0.00122079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.31 or 0.00174457 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,368.79 or 1.00121867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.10 or 0.07119742 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.69 or 0.00922245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beyond Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beyond Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.