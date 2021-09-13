Bezant Market Capitalization Hits $1.10 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $44.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00059732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00151930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00042964 BTC.

Bezant Profile

BZNT is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Bezant

