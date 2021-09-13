BHZ Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 60,000 Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of Five Star Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,173,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,437,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

FSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBC traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $23.91. 9 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,571. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

