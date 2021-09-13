BHZ Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

BHZ Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the quarter. Flushing Financial comprises about 1.1% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.46% of Flushing Financial worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 21.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Flushing Financial by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth $238,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

In other Flushing Financial news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $66,345. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.94. 937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $678.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.87. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.