BHZ Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,440 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 1.82% of Randolph Bancorp worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDB. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ RNDB traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $20.03. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,837. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.85. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

