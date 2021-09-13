BHZ Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

BHZ Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,896 shares during the quarter. Financial Institutions accounts for 2.2% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 1.23% of Financial Institutions worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,020,000 after buying an additional 75,954 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 436,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 16,274 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter valued at $5,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.43. 77 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,443. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Financial Institutions news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

