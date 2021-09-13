BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 10,839 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.33% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $16.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,544. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $835.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

