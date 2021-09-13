BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 14,888 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB)

BHZ Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the quarter. Community Bankers Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESXB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after acquiring an additional 134,666 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,011,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 696,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 44,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 630,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 23,818 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $165,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,070 shares of company stock worth $12,136 in the last three months.

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $10.59. 148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,009. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Community Bankers Trust’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

