BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 21,859 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

BHZ Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,859 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.78% of Civista Bancshares worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 5.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,273,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,203,000 after acquiring an additional 67,870 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 54.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,852. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.88. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $344.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 10.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

