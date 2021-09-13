BHZ Capital Management LP Sells 333,691 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

BHZ Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 89.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,536 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 333,691 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWB traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.53. 2,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

