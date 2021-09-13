Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,853.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after purchasing an additional 480,309 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 85.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 861,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 396,903 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 349.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 109,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $27.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. The stock has a market cap of $624.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.90.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

