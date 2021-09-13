Bilby (LON:BILB) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB)’s share price traded down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.20 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48). 74,568 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 109,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.65 million and a P/E ratio of 30.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 37.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 38.01.

About Bilby (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

