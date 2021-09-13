BinaryX Price Hits $18.35 (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. BinaryX has a market cap of $24.50 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.35 or 0.00040720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001663 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.99 or 0.00889877 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

