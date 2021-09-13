Bintex Futures 24-Hour Volume Reaches $106,550.00 (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded up 43.7% against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $115,905.07 and $106,550.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00079811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00121275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00173453 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,582.20 or 0.99835250 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.82 or 0.07089381 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.21 or 0.00916376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bintex Futures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.