Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Sets New 12-Month High at $522.49

Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $522.49 and last traded at $502.59, with a volume of 218292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $516.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.24.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total transaction of $3,503,797.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,445 shares of company stock worth $30,456,610. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECH. FMR LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 171,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 61.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Bio-Techne by 202.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bio-Techne by 12.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

