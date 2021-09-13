Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $151.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.
BHVN stock opened at $134.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.11. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $139.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
