Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $151.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.27.

BHVN stock opened at $134.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.11. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $139.50.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

