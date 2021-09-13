BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Down 7.1%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $323.92 and last traded at $324.53. 29,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,062,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.19.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNTX. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.62.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -1.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
