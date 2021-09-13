BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Down 7.1%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $323.92 and last traded at $324.53. 29,021 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,062,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BNTX. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.62.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

