BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.32 Per Share

Analysts expect BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) to post earnings per share of ($2.32) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BioVie’s earnings. BioVie reported earnings per share of ($3.83) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioVie will report full-year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($5.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioVie.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIVI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of BioVie in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

BioVie stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 84,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,886. BioVie has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $188.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIVI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BioVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioVie by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioVie during the second quarter worth about $473,000. swisspartners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 55,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioVie by 267.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 71,197 shares during the period. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioVie, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops, and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201 which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

