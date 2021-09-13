BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.53. 44,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,629,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

The firm has a market cap of $636.96 million, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $445.11 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTCM. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at about $3,746,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BIT Mining during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BIT Mining in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.