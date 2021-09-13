Bitcloud (BTDX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $184,766.43

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $184,766.43 and $10.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,875.53 or 0.99962192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.06 or 0.00082559 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.79 or 0.00854902 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.99 or 0.00438797 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00300185 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004660 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00072018 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,436,614 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

